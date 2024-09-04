Man who shot at military personnel of TCR in Lutsk was detained - National Police. PHOTO

In Lutsk, police detained a man who shot at the TCR soldiers in late August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in the Volyn region.

The shooter was a 40-year-old local resident. The weapon was seized from him and sent for examination. The motives for the crime are being established by the investigation.

The pre-trial investigation into the attempt on the life of the serviceman is ongoing under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. After the detainee is served a notice of suspicion, the issue of choosing a custody as a measure of restraint will be decided.





The offender faces up to fifteen years in prison or life imprisonment.

We remind you that the incident occurred at night, on 27 August, in Lutsk. An unknown person opened fire on the servicemen who were guarding a secure facility at the post. The soldiers returned fire. As a result of the shooting, one soldier was wounded and hospitalised. After the shootout, the unidentified man fled.

