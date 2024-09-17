Russians killed rescuer in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region - Klymenko. VIDEO

Russian invaders shelled a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region, killing a rescuer.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"On the professional holiday of rescuers, the Russians attacked them with artillery and bombs. This morning, the occupiers shelled a village in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. One rescuer was killed in the attack. My condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased," the Minister said.

The occupiers also bombed Kharkiv, injuring 4 rescuers. At the time of the attack, they were extinguishing a fire in a forest belt. Three workers are in critical condition.

"The victims are now being provided with all the necessary assistance, and I wish everyone a speedy recovery. There is no limit to the cruelty of the Russians, and today we have seen it once again. There will be a response for every strike, for every life destroyed," Klymenko added.

