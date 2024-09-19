ENG
Crew of German "Gepard" destroys "Shahed" drone in southern direction. VIDEO

The crew of the German "Gepard" destroyed an enemy Shahed attack drone in the south.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

For reference:

"The Gepard is a German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system manufactured by Krauss-Maffei in cooperation with other companies. It uses a modified chassis from the Leopard 1 tank and an artillery unit based on two 35 mm Oerlikon KDA guns.

