Crew of German "Gepard" destroys "Shahed" drone in southern direction. VIDEO
The crew of the German "Gepard" destroyed an enemy Shahed attack drone in the south.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
For reference:
"The Gepard is a German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system manufactured by Krauss-Maffei in cooperation with other companies. It uses a modified chassis from the Leopard 1 tank and an artillery unit based on two 35 mm Oerlikon KDA guns.
