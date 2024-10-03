Rescue operation continues in Kharkiv. 8 people are known to have been injured - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video of a Russian bomb hitting a high-rise building in Kharkiv and called on partners to increase assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Kharkiv, Saltivka, an ordinary residential building that was hit by a Russian bomb.

A rescue operation is underway. We are searching for anyone who may have been injured. At this time, we know about 8 injured people. Everyone will be provided with the necessary assistance.

And for such Russian attacks to stop, Ukraine must receive the necessary and, most importantly, sufficient assistance from the world and its partners. Every leader knows exactly what to do. It is important to be decisive," Zelenskyy urged.

As a reminder, late in the evening, on 2 October, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with KABs.

Read more: SSU: University lecturer adjusted Russian strikes on Kharkiv