Rescuers put out fire in high-rise building in Kharkiv. VIDEO
Rescuers managed to extinguish a fire that broke out at the site of a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"At 00:30 on 3 October, rescuers managed to completely extinguish a 65 sq m fire in a 5-storey residential building that was hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb. Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the strike are ongoing," the statement said.
Late in the evening, on 2 October, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with CABs.
