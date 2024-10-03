Rescuers put out fire in high-rise building in Kharkiv. VIDEO

Rescuers managed to extinguish a fire that broke out at the site of a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"At 00:30 on 3 October, rescuers managed to completely extinguish a 65 sq m fire in a 5-storey residential building that was hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb. Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the strike are ongoing," the statement said.





Late in the evening, on 2 October, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with CABs.

