Age of mobilization in Ukraine should start from 20 years old - MP from "Voice", warrior Kostenko. VIDEO

This was stated by Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP of the "Voice" party and a soldier, on the air of "Velykyi Lviv Says", Censor.NET reports.

"There is no such thing around the world that people from the age of 20 or 18 are not drafted. My colleagues, congressmen, write to me and say: "We give you weapons, you say you don't have people, but how come you don't draft people under 25?" It's hard for me to explain because I don't know. Legally, I have an answer, which is what the law says, but in reality, when we are fighting in the toughest war, and we have some people who are drafted and some who are not," he said.

"We don't have enough people, we don't have enough people who are so young. People tell me that we will have a lost generation because they will go to war. But I say that if they don't want to go to defend our country now, then they are already a lost generation. We have raised those who do not want to defend their homeland. Now I'm not talking about everyone. That is why my position is as follows: even if it is not from the age of 18, even from the age of 20, we must draft, recruit and fight together for our country," the MP added.

As a reminder, on 2 April 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law lowering the mobilisation age to 25.

At the same time, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that the issue of lowering the mobilisation age in Ukraine is not being considered, as the country has the necessary mobilisation resources.

