Defense forces destroy BMP-3 in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a BMP-3 with a kamikaze drone in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

Recently, the soldiers of the 65th SMB destroyed 4 guns and an enemy "loaf" in just one combat mission using kamikaze drones, which the Russians used to transport personnel and weapons to the front line.

Watch more: Russian invader hides under tractor from drone strike. VIDEO