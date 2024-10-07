Defense forces destroy BMP-3 in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a BMP-3 with a kamikaze drone in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
Recently, the soldiers of the 65th SMB destroyed 4 guns and an enemy "loaf" in just one combat mission using kamikaze drones, which the Russians used to transport personnel and weapons to the front line.
