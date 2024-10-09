Hungarian opposition leader Gekicki to Orban: "For how much did you betray country? He sold out to Putin and Xi Jinping". VIDEO
Hungarian oppositionist Marton Gekicki tried to disrupt Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's speech in the European Parliament, accusing him of betraying the country.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to AP and the local edition of Telex.
The incident took place during Viktor Orban 's press conference in the European Parliament, where the Hungarian prime minister spoke about his plans for his country's EU presidency.
An activist and member of the opposition "Democratic Coalition" party, Marton Gekicki, interrupted Orban when he was speaking about his negative attitude towards migrants. He threw a stack of what looked like banknotes at him.
How much did you sell the country for? For how much did you betray the country, Mr Prime Minister? He sold out to Putin, he sold out to Xi Jinping," the oppositionist shouted.
At that moment, the guards grabbed Gekicki and took him out of the room.
AP writes that the man is a local councilor in a suburb of Budapest. The president of the party, former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány, later wrote on social media that he was proud of Gekicki's actions.
"When a Hungarian politician tells another that he is a scoundrel, in our culture it only means 'I don't agree with you'," Orban commented on the incident.
