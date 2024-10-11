Fighters of 1129th Bila Tserkva Regiment destroy 145 enemy reconnaissance UAVs. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1129th anti-aircraft missile regiment of Bila Tserkva destroyed 145 enemy reconnaissance UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"An impressive success for the 1129th Bila Tserkva anti-aircraft missile regiment, who demonstrated their skills by shooting down 145 enemy reconnaissance UAVs in a short time," the video commentary reads.
