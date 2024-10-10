Ukrainian soldiers destroyed more than $1.23 billion worth of enemy equipment with help of "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed over $1.23 billion worth of enemy equipment using "Wild Hornets" drones.

According to Censor.NET, more than 15,000 "Wild Hornets" have been handed over to the soldiers.

In addition, over three months, 1,000 anti-aircraft drones had been manufactured and handed over to the military, which destroyed more than 200 Russian drones of various types.

Our second unique product is Ukraine's largest FPV drone, the "Queen of Hornets", of which more than six hundred have appeared at the front in a few months.

There's more to come - today we are preparing for the mass production of Shahed fighters.

We would not have been able to do all this without the trust and financial support of our friends: volunteers, foundations, entrepreneurs and thousands of concerned Ukrainians and military personnel.

Thank you for your trust!

