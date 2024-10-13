General director of Steko Polozhai scolded representatives of TCRSS in Dnipro: "I have 1,760 people working, and you are soldier, f#ck, go dig". VIDEO

A video is circulating on social media showing an incident involving Serhii Polozhay, CEO of Steko, a manufacturer of metal-plastic windows. He uses obscene language against TCRSS representatives during the document check.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne. Dnipro".

In the video, the man speaks aggressively and swearfully to the soldier, saying that he is the CEO of a company that employs almost 2,000 people and that the soldier checking his documents should go dig trenches.

On the morning of 13 October, Serhii Polozhay posted a post on his Instagram with his vision of the incident. In it, he says that he was walking in the park when he was stopped to check his documents, boasts about his behaviour, and continues to call the TCRSS representatives insulting names.

