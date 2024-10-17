Combat work of Ukrainian crew of German air defense system "IRIS-T". VIDEO

The Air Force Command has published a video showing fragments of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the German IRIS-T air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the actions of Ukrainian soldiers during combat missions, the launch of a missile and the destruction of an enemy target.

Read also on Censor.NET: German opposition leader Merz proposes to give Putin an ultimatum, and in case of non-fulfilment - to give Ukraine Taurus

Watch: A kamikaze drone overtakes a $25 million Russian Tor-M2 air defence system in a field. VIDEO

"The IRIS-T has been in service with the Air Force since October 2022. Nasams and IRIS-T are the first Western medium-range air defence missile systems to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure from massive enemy attacks. Today, the Air Force has many Nasams and IRIS-T batteries, which are gradually entering service and are gradually replacing obsolete Soviet-made SAMs. IRIS-T is a high-quality German system capable of destroying all aerodynamic targets within a radius of up to 40 km. It is the most advanced anti-aircraft missile system in the Air Force," the commentary to the publication reads.

Read also: Hungary will not succeed in blocking loan to Ukraine - German government

TheIRIS-T SLM is a medium-range air and missile defence system developed by the German company Diehl Defence. It uses IRIS-T missiles to destroy aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles. Development of the IRIS-T SLM was completed in 2014.

Read it on Censor.NET: 45% of Germans believe that Ukraine should cede territory to end the war - poll