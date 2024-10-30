Georgians expelled Kremlin propagandists from protest against falsification of parliamentary elections. VIDEO

In the Georgian capital, protesters expelled Kremlin propagandists from RIA Novosti and Izvestia from a rally against the announced results of the parliamentary elections.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the protesters escorting Putin's propagandists to the exit was published online.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

On Saturday, 26 October, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia.

After counting almost all the ballots, the Georgian Central Election Commission announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party had won more than 54% of the vote.

Opposition Georgian political forces said they would not recognise the results of the parliamentary elections, which were "stolen" by the Georgian Dream, and called for protests.

International observers said that the parliamentary elections in Georgia were held with significant violations.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, also declared her non-recognition of the election results, calling them totally rigged.

