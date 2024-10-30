Poroshenko criticised draft state budget for 2025: This is budget of "surrender plan"

Petro Poroshenko harshly criticised the draft State Budget for 2025 from the rostrum of the parliament.

As noted, he stressed that the exorbitant salaries of the security forces and the Accounting Chamber indicate the inadequacy of the Verkhovna Rada's actions in the face of extreme danger at the front.

"Unfortunately, the discussion of the draft budget shows the complete inadequacy of the Verkhovna Rada's actions. When all Ukrainians start their mornings with a map of the Deep State, seeing that one or two villages are being surrendered once again, you are trying to extend the salaries of prosecutors and others in this hall today. You are taking this money away from the soldiers, you are taking this money away from those who are in the trenches," Poroshenko said.

"And don't believe it when they tell you it's the partners' money. It is not. Because borrowing through Ukrainian domestic government bonds is the main financing. They borrow from the state in order to buy prosecutors, buy reports of the Accounting Chamber and finance the security forces," he said.

"You can put as much pressure as you want on local councils to vote in support of the 'Victory Plan', but this budget shows that it is the budget of the 'surrender plan'. Russia, which has increased military spending by 36%, is already 7 times higher than the funding of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today, and is going to do so in 2025-2026. And with this budget, you are forcing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be without ammunition, without support," Poroshenko said.

"I am ashamed to look into the glassy eyes of some MPs. It was in 2021 when I said from this rostrum - give 60 billion to the Armed Forces. It was in 2023, when we said from this rostrum - give money for fortifications, for the second line of defence near Marinka, Avdiivka, Vuhledar. Then you said no, because "we are advancing," Poroshenko recalled.

"Today we say: provide the Armed Forces with the 'Save Soldier' package. Every soldier should have not only a bulletproof vest and a Kevlar helmet, but also the things I take to the frontline now - FPVs, EWs, Mavics, means of countering technical intelligence, and necessary spare parts. Unfortunately, the parliament took away the personal income tax that was supposed to go to the brigades' accounts. Give a special fund to the military, do not raise taxes on employees, veto that law and finally build the 'Victory Plan'," Poroshenko called.

