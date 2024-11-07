Ukrainian MiG-29 shoots down "Shahed-136" with R-73 missile at night. VIDEO
A MiG-29 pilot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian-Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in the night sky using an R-73 missile.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a fragment of the Ukrainian pilot's combat work was posted on social media.
The R-73 is a short-range Soviet air-to-air guided missile with an infrared homing system. It was designed specifically for highly manoeuvrable close-air combat.
