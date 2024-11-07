"Baby, you’re coming with us": Businessman and policeman in Poltava beat up guy who stood up for girl - media. VIDEO

In one of Poltava restaurants, businessman Oleksandr Pavliuchenko and the deputy head of the Kyiv district police department Oleksandr Pereli beat a guy who stood up for a girl.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Poltavshchyna" newspaper.

Around 21:20 on 2 November, Olena, a resident of the city, and her boyfriend were having a rest in the Shade restaurant. A group of four men sat next to them, who noticed the girl and started discussing her.

According to her, she later found out that the company was attended by the owner of the "Alfa-Capital" group of companies, Oleksandr Pavliuchenko, and the deputy head of the Kyiv district police department, Oleksandr Pereli.

Read more: Metropolitan Klyment, who is member of AFU, was attacked near St Michael’s Cathedral. National Police is establishing circumstances of incident (updated). PHOTO

Pereli, according to the girl, came up to her and said: "Baby, you're coming with us". She replied that she was not dating and had a boyfriend. He replied, "We're not interested, you're coming with us."

"Olena's boyfriend tried to defend his girlfriend, but he was grabbed by four men and beaten right there in the establishment. An ambulance took the victim to the 1st City Hospital. He has a broken nose, concussion and blood in his kidneys," the newspaper writes.

Olena said that the restaurant staff did not respond to her request to call the police and ambulance and simply watched the beating of the boy.

The girl noted that the owner of the Shade restaurant, MP Marianna Soliman, initially refused to give the police the CCTV footage. Later, Marianna Soliman got in touch and said that she had been threatened.

Watch more: "Servant of People" Kunytskyi beats man in centre of Kyiv - police. VIDEO

Later, the police reported that they had opened a criminal investigation into the intentional infliction of light bodily harm (Article 125(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The case was sent to the State Bureau of Investigation for pre-trial investigation.

Law enforcement officers did not specify whether the head of the district police department, Oleksandr Pereli, was involved in the conflict at the restaurant, but announced the launch of an internal investigation.

"The regional police management has ordered an internal investigation into the incident, during which the disciplinary commission of the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava region is conducting a thorough check. For the period of the internal investigation, the police officer who was on the scene during the conflict has been suspended from duty. Based on the results of the internal investigation, the police officer's actions will be assessed in principle, in accordance with the requirements of current legislation, and the most severe disciplinary measures will be taken", the Communications Department said.

Read more: TCR employee was fined UAH 850 for beating man while serving summons in Chernivtsi