In October, 7 APCs, 7 IFVs, 1 armored car, and 5 T-72 tanks of occupiers were destroyed in Kursk region. VIDEO

Thanks to the minefields installed by the engineer troops of the Support Forces as part of the tactical support group in the Kursk region, 7 armored personnel carriers, 7 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 Tiger armored vehicle, and 5 T-722 tanks of the occupiers were destroyed or damaged in October alone.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

