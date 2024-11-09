Ukraine produced first hundred units of missile weapons this year - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In 2024, Ukraine crossed the mark of the first hundred missile weapons.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, on 9 November, he held several meetings on defense issues. He noted that this year Ukraine has been able to achieve significant results in several areas.

We are also talking about Ukrainian artillery - shells and cannons. And also about drones - different types, for different tasks - which not only help the frontline to defend positions and destroy the Russian occupiers but also strike at Russia at greater and greater depths, the President said.

"This year, we have crossed the mark of the first one hundred missile weapons. There are no details here, but I want to thank each and every person involved in this production, who organizes the relevant processes. And we are going to increase this area. Today, more than 800 companies are working to produce weapons for our Defence and Security Forces. Now, for the first time in more than 30 years of independence, we have not just individual investment steps of our partners in Ukraine, but systemic models for investment," the Head of State said.

Read also: Rheinmetall will build four weapons production plants in Ukraine, one of them is already operating, - CEO Papperger

In particular, the president mentioned the "Danish model" of investing in Ukrainian defense, which was launched by Denmark. According to Zelenskyy, there is also an agreement with France.

"We have also agreed with France on a slightly different model - involving technology and the construction of relevant production facilities. We also have preliminary agreements with our other partners on the localization of weapons production in Ukraine. And this is what will constantly strengthen us," the Head of State said.

Earlier it was reported that Denmark intends to set up a fund to pool investments to expand the Ukrainian defense industry and accelerate production.

Read also: Ukraine produces almost 20 Bohdan self-propelled guns per month, - Zelenskyy