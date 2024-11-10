During week, Russian Federation released 800 KABs and about 600 drones across Ukraine. This night - 145 drones - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Last night, Russia launched a record 145 Shaheds and other attack drones against Ukraine. This week, it used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, about 600 attack drones, and nearly 20 missiles of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Such terror cannot be stopped by words, and the killing of children and the loss of relatives cannot be simply forgotten. There is no security from terror without strong decisions, and this is equally clear in every country. And without justice, there is no lasting peace, and it is quite realistic for Ukraine to achieve this," the President said in his post.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 62 Russian drones that night, and another 67 were lost in the area.

