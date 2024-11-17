Moldovan Foreign Minister Popschoi confirms that Russian drones and missiles violated country’s airspace. VIDEO

On the morning of Sunday, 17 November, during Russia's combined attack on Ukraine, Russian missiles and drones violated Moldova's airspace.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popshoi on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The diplomat noted that both missiles and drones had crossed Moldova's airspace, attacking a critical Ukrainian structure.

He condemned another violation of Moldova's airspace by Russia.

"We strongly condemn the violation of Moldovan airspace by Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Explosions near our border and drones flying low over our villages demonstrate the risks to our citizens caused by Russia's brutal war," the statement said.

Popshoy also posted a video in which the sound of flying Russian missiles can be heard.

Earlier, the media reported that on the morning of Sunday, 17 November, during Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine, several Russian drones could have violated Moldova's airspace.

Russian drones on the territory of Moldova

On the morning of 10 November, a drone was discovered in the Kaushan district of Moldova. It crashed on the outskirts of a village. It turned out to be a Russian "shahed" without explosives.

Later that day, another drone was found in northern Moldova after a massive Russian drone attack against Ukraine.

On 12 November, the third unidentified drone in recent days was spotted in Moldova near the village of Cosernita.

As a reminder, on the night of 17 November 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the energy sector facilities of Ukraine with various types of air-, land- and sea-launched missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.