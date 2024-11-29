Protests in Georgia: Security forces beat journalists. VIDEO

During the protests in Georgia , security forces used force against journalists, resulting in the injury of a dozen and a half media professionals.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Tavisupleba.

It is noted that security forces were aggressive towards journalists. Some of them were subjected to force and tear gas.

Among the victims was journalist and presenter of Formula TV channel Guram Rogava, whose head was smashed and who was bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The cameraman of the Pirveli TV channel was also injured.

About 15 employees of various media outlets were injured by the actions of the security forces. The journalist of publika.ge, Alexander Keshelashvili, had his nose broken and his equipment confiscated. He was later detained.

Read more: International observers did not recognize elections in Georgia as free and fair - Borrell

Protests in Georgia

As a reminder, on 28 November, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that his country was refusing to negotiate EU membership by 2028, as well as any budget grants from the EU.

After that, rallies began in Tbilisi.

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, joined the protesters in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

Georgian police brutally disperse protesters, mass arrests are made.

Earlier, the European Union decided to suspend meetings with representatives of the Georgian government. This is a response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling "Georgian Dream" party.

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said that under the current ruling party, Georgia will never become a member of the European Union.

Read more: In Georgia, police brutally disperse protesters and carry out mass arrests. Security forces use rubber bullets and "catch" civilians even in pharmacies. VIDEO