Soldiers of 63rd Brigade repelled enemy assault, destroyed "tank shack", two armored personnel carriers and eliminated 20 occupiers. VIDEO

At the positions of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, another assault by Russian invaders ended in the enemy's elimination.

According to Censor.NET, our fighters destroyed a Russian "tank shack", one armoured personnel carrier was hit, and another exploded on two mines at once. The enemy infantry, who tried to escape to the forest, were found. Our soldiers eliminated more than 20 occupiers.

