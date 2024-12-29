Zelenskyy after Fico’s threats to cut off electricity supply: we are working with other neighbors in EU. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed government officials to work together with the EU to maintain the stability of the united European energy system and European energy rules.

The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The President said that on Saturday, 28 December, he had discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko the import of electricity from the European Union via Slovakia.

Zelenskyy noted that electricity imports from the EU through Slovakia currently account for about 19% of the total.

"We are working with other neighbours in the EU. And I have instructed our government officials to do everything together with the European Commission, together with all our partners in Europe, to preserve the stability of the united European energy system and European energy rules. No matter what Putin said to Fico when he was in the Kremlin, European rules must be stronger than the ties of a particular character to Moscow," the head of state added.

What preceded it?

Fico's statement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 19 December that Ukraine would not continue transiting Russian gas, although he noted that he might consider transporting gas from other sources, provided Russia does not receive funds until the war ends. Zelenskyy also emphasised his readiness for negotiations involving the EU and member states on new supplies.

Earlier, the Hungarian company MOL Group agreed to transport Russian oil through Belarus and Ukraine to Slovakia and Hungary. At the same time, Slovakia has announced its intention to continue negotiations with the EU, Ukraine and other countries to secure gas supplies if the contract with Russia, which includes transit through Ukraine, is not extended.