Zelenskyy and Nauseda discussed strengthening air defence and investments in Ukrainian long-range weapons production. VIDEO
In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.
This was announced by Zelenskyy in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"During the meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, we discussed defence support, in particular, strengthening air defence, as well as continuing investments in the Ukrainian production of long-range weapons," the President noted.
Zelenskyy added that special attention was paid to coordinating efforts to develop a common position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States and to steps that would strengthen Ukraine.
According to the Head of State, ending the war with a just and lasting peace is a common goal of all allies.
"I thank Lithuania for standing side by side with Ukraine and providing assistance in all spheres throughout the period of full-scale Russian invasion," the President added.
