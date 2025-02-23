Russians used almost 1150 attack drones, more than 1400 KABs and 35 missiles against Ukraine in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Last night, Russia used 267 attack drones against Ukraine, making a total of almost 1,150 attack drones, over 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and 35 missiles of various types over the past week.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Every day, our people are resisting aerial terror. On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia used 267 attack drones against Ukraine. This is the largest attack since Iranian drones started hitting Ukrainian cities and villages. In total, almost 1,150 attack drones, more than 1,400 guided bombs, and 35 missiles of various types were used over the past week," he said.

The President also thanked all those who repel such attacks on a daily basis: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defence Forces. And also to those who are on the ground saving people from the consequences of shelling: The State Emergency Service, medics, and the National Police.



"The war is on. Absolutely everyone who can help with air defense needs to work to strengthen the protection of human life. We need to do our best to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine. This can only be done through the unity of all partners - we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who wants a lasting peace. I thank all our partners who help and understand this!" Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on the night of 23 February 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 267 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones, as well as three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea. According to the Air Force, 138 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down