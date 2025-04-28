Mass pestilence of dolphins and birds observed in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

More than 20 dead birds and dolphin bodies were found in the Left Bank district of occupied Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"The reasons for the deaths are unknown: no epidemic-like preconditions have been recorded. However, as every year under the occupation, the spring and summer season brings massive deaths of animals and birds. All these are the undeniable consequences of ecocide and the destruction of the flora and fauna of the Azov Sea region," the statement said.

In early April, a mass death of dolphins was also recorded in the occupied Crimea. Ecologists named the causes of the ecocide as the leakage of oil products from Russian warships, the impact of high-powered acoustic signals during exercises and the use of military equipment, as well as traps and nets that were set illegally in the sea.

See more: Russians are increasing military presence in Mariupol, new bases have already appeared - city council. PHOTO