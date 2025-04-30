Pro-Putin singer Valeriya performs in front of bombed-out buildings – Culture Ministry asks SSU to identify location. VIDEO

Russian pop singer Valeriya, who openly supports dictator Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine, performed a patriotic song against the backdrop of buildings destroyed by Russian forces. Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture said it will appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to identify the exact location of the recording.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

He called the video the best illustration of why sanctions against Russian cultural figures are a matter of Ukraine’s national security and why Soviet cultural heritage must be decommunized.

"The melody is recognizable even without sound. Singing is Putin’s favorite performer. The music is folk, and the lyrics too — folk. Because this is the essence of Russian culture. Praising your homeland against the backdrop of a destroyed city — possibly as a result of war crimes — this is Russian culture," the minister said.

According to him, in the Russian understanding, "homeland" begins with occupation and mass deportations.

He also added that "bombed-out cities are the perfect backdrop for the flourishing of Russian culture."

"The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MCSC) will contact the SSU to identify the location of this performance and to initiate proceedings should it be found that the sanctions regime — which bans Valeriya from entering Ukraine — was violated," Tochytskyi concluded.

The authors of the video did not specify in which settlement the singer recorded her latest propaganda piece. It may have been filmed in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory or in Russia’s Kursk region — where towns and villages were heavily shelled and bombed by Russian forces during clashes with Ukrainian troops.

However, the outlet Sirena claims the video was filmed amid a mock-up of the Brest Fortress at the MosKino film studio.

