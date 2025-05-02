His daughter asks more and more often why her dad doesn’t come to see her: woman from Bukovyna spent over year and half searching for her husband who had died in war. VIDEO

Halyna Tkach, a Bukovyna woman, was able to bury her husband almost two years after his death in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of Suspilne.

For a year and 8 months, she has been looking for her husband, Ivan Adamko, a soldier of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss". All this time she hoped he was alive.

Communication with Ivan was cut off on 14 February 2023. The defender's body was returned during the exchange the next summer. A few months later, he was identified through DNA.

See more: Paratrooper and martial arts expert Andrii Dziuban killed in action in Kursk region. PHOTO

Only last year, in November, the family was able to bury him in his hometown. Now Halyna is raising their young daughter alone and telling her about her father.

The last time Ivan saw his daughter was when she was a year old. Then he was able to come home for ten days.

"The older Alisa gets, the more often she asks why her dad doesn't come to see her. I don't know how to explain it to her, because she is still small. We have a photograph and she knows it's her dad. She knows that she has a father only through photos," says Halyna.

Ivan Adamko was buried last November in Zastavna. The soldier was 36 years old.

Watch more: Actor of Dnipropetrovsk Youth Theatre Maksym Kovtun killed in battle for Ukraine. PHOTO