Hackers "leaked" video from meeting at Zhytomyr TCR, where they claimed there had been attempt to discredit them. VIDEO

A video of a staff meeting at the Zhytomyr TCR and SS was posted online. They reported a hacker attack.

A video of a meeting held by the Zhytomyr Regional TCR and SS was posted online.

It discussed the issue of how to "collect savings", probably referring to the process of mobilisation.

"We don't just rely on the police to bring us someone, or on a warning group. We also take other measures. We are looking for gun owners, we are looking for them through the police, we are looking for them among people who are subject to registration in 2008. We are looking for students in educational institutions who are studying and are not entitled to deferment or are subject to expulsion. Auto.Ria - we buy cars from these people. Any means, options are welcome," they said.

Later, the Zhytomyr Regional TCR and SS commented on the video.

"The enemy keeps trying to discredit the activities of the territorial recruitment and social support centres, resorting to information manipulation and cyber attacks.

Recently, a hacker attack was carried out on the system of the TCR and SS of Zhytomyr region. As a result, a video of a meeting of officials was leaked online and made public with the aim of manipulating public opinion, causing public outrage, sowing doubts about the legality of the TCR and SS and general destabilisation," they said.

The TCR stressed that they acted solely within the framework of the current legislation of Ukraine and in the manner prescribed by law and appointed an internal audit.

