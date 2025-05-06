"I’ll smash your face," KCMA spokesman Ievlev threatened journalist for article about his father, employee of Pokrovsk TCR. PHOTO

The spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, Yevhen Ievlev, threatened to physically harm a journalist of the Free Radio, Yevhen Vakulenko, for his material on the declaration of an employee of the Pokrovsk District TCR.

Article about the salaries of the Donetsk region's TCR employees

It is noted that in early May 2025, the journalist published an article about the income of employees of the TCR of Donetsk region in 2024. The publication took all the data for the article from open sources - the Unified State Register of Declarations.

Among the defendants in the text was the father of Yevhen Ievlev, a spokesman for the Kyiv CMA and a military man, Serhii Ievlev, a serviceman of the Pokrovskyi District TCR and SS. He declared that his wife Svitlana Ievleva owns a 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser worth UAH 773,000. However, according to the documents, his wife has no official income.

"We wrote requests for information to all the departments of the TCR in Donetsk region where the officials mentioned in the text work. We asked them to simply explain how they were able to buy certain cars. The only TCR that did not respond to the information request was Pokrovske. We have been waiting for more than 5 working days, as required by law, and published the article," said Vakulenko, the author of the material.

Ievlev's threats

Shortly after the article was published, Yevhen Ievlev added the journalist as a friend on Facebook.

"He wrote under the post with my other material asking me to write to him. I wrote. The first message I received from him was a long-winded letter, in which, in addition to accusations of being pro-Russian, he threatened me physically, with violence," Vakulenko said.

According to the newspaper, in the message, Ievlev claimed that he would "smash face" of the journalist when he saw him live. He called Vakulenko "an enemy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people" who "sells trash content".

After the threats, Vakulenko offered Ievlev to give a commentary to Free Radio on his father's wealth. However, the latter refused the offer, simultaneously accusing the journalist of incompetence and an attempt to "formally save face".

"I saw that he (Yevhen Ievlev - Ed.) is a current official and a spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration. That's why I was surprised by his behaviour and unwillingness to resolve this issue constructively," Vakulenko summed up.

