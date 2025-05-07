5 433 4
Woman learns for first time that her son is alive and in Russian captivity: he asked to tell you not to worry. VIDEO
The mother of a Ukrainian soldier found out that her son was alive and in captivity.
The video was published by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
She was told about this by other defenders who were released from Russian captivity during the exchange on 6 May 2025.
On 6 May 2025, another exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine returned 205 servicemen from Russian captivity.
