SSU drone attack on Russian factories SSU drones attack Russian defense industry plants
SSU drones strike strategic Raduga plant near Moscow, which manufactures cruise missiles – sources. VIDEO

Last night, long-range drones operated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) hit a strategic facility of Russia’s military-industrial complex — the Raduga named after Bereznyak plant, located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow.

This was reported by Censor.NET's sources.

During the attack, Ukrainian drones bypassed the air defense systems protecting the Russian capital and struck the plant’s assembly and equipment workshops, which are currently on fire.

The plant is part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation and produces various classes of cruise missiles, including air-to-air, air-to-ground, and ground-to-ground systems. Among them are Kh-101/555, Kh-69, and Kh-59MK missiles, which Russia uses to terrorize civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

SBU drone strike on a factory in Russia

Read more: Russia maintains high level of production of X-101 and Kalibr missiles – DIU

"SSU continues to strike with surgical precision at key enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex, whose products serve as weapons in the war against Ukraine. The SBU’s drone sanctions targeting the technological rear of the Russian army will persist," a security source within the SBU said.

