Ukrainian troops captured another group of Russian occupants in the Toretsk direction.

This was reported by the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"There are thousands of kilometers of land between their cities. But their own wasn’t enough, so they came here to ‘liberate’ Ukraine," the brigade said in a statement.

The Azov Brigade emphasized that replenishing the exchange pool is crucial for their fighters, as every captured occupier could help secure the release of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. At the same time, the defenders stressed that those who surrender are guaranteed life and safety in accordance with international standards — for the rest, only elimination awaits.

