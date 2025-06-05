Riots broke out at one of assembly points of Kyiv TCR. Law enforcement officers were called to scene. VIDEO

In Kyiv, there were riots at one of the assembly points.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted online.

Warning: Strong language!

Later, the Kyiv City TCR and SS reported that riots broke out at the Kyiv assembly point during the preparation of teams to send citizens called up for mobilisation to training centres.

"To stabilise the situation, law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to ensure order and prevent the escalation of conflicts that could have turned into arbitrariness. Subsequently, citizens called up for mobilisation were sent to training centres in accordance with the assignments of teams," the statement said.

