New military bases of occupiers are being recorded every day in Mariupol, - city council. VIDEO

Russian troops continue to deploy new military bases in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, and such facilities are recorded almost daily.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council with reference to the Centre for the Study of Occupation, Censor.NET informs.

"They note an increase in the pace of militarisation of the temporarily occupied Mariupol. New military bases are being registered almost every day," the statement said.

According to the city council, one of the bases with full security and access through a barrier is located on the territory of "Komunalnyk" utility company. Another is located on the territory of "Azovstal", where there were previously only two observation posts.

In addition, increased activity of the occupation forces was recorded in the Kalmius district of the city. A full-fledged military camp is being set up there, the report says.

