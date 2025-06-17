17 563 40
Russian strike drone hits residential high-rise building during attack on Kyiv. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the moment a Russian attack drone struck a residential high-rise building during a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the enemy drone hit the building at the level of the 15th-16th floor and exploded.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
