Zelenskyy visited site of Russian strike on building in Kyiv: "This is reminder to world that Russia chooses murder". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the site of a Russian missile attack on a house in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I honoured the memory of the victims. This dastardly attack on a house in the middle of the night took the lives of 23 civilians. My condolences to the families and friends. We continue to help all the victims.



This attack is a reminder to the world that Russia rejects ceasefires and chooses to kill. I am grateful to all our partners who understand: Ukraine must become stronger every day. I am grateful to all those who are ready to put pressure on Moscow to make it feel the real price of war," he said.

Attack on Kyiv on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As of 16.00 on 18 June, 28 people were killed in Kyiv as a result of this attack, and 142 others were wounded.

