DIU has published evidence of cannibalism in Russian army: He killed him, then was eating him for two weeks. AUDIO

A soldier of the Russian army, who was considered missing, was eaten by a fellow soldier.

The corresponding radio interception was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"No one went anywhere, the 'brelok' killed him, and then was eating him for f#cking two weeks," said the commander of a unit of a separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

Later, "Brelok" himself was found dead.

"They say he was two hundred, f#ck. Well, he ate his partner, so it's just something to think about," the soldier adds.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, "Brelok" and "Foma" served in the 52nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th motorized rifle division of the Russian Armed Forces, which operates in the Kupiansk direction near the villages of Zakhidne and Lyman Pershyi.

