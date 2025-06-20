ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9911 visitors online
News Video Cannibals in Russian army
17 417 95

DIU has published evidence of cannibalism in Russian army: He killed him, then was eating him for two weeks. AUDIO

A soldier of the Russian army, who was considered missing, was eaten by a fellow soldier.

The corresponding radio interception was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"No one went anywhere, the 'brelok' killed him, and then was eating him for f#cking two weeks," said the commander of a unit of a separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

Later, "Brelok" himself was found dead.

"They say he was two hundred, f#ck. Well, he ate his partner, so it's just something to think about," the soldier adds.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, "Brelok" and "Foma" served in the 52nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th motorized rifle division of the Russian Armed Forces, which operates in the Kupiansk direction near the villages of Zakhidne and Lyman Pershyi.

Read more: Collaborator and war criminal Mykhailo Hrytsai eliminated in occupied Berdiansk – DIU. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (10073) interception (75) Defense Intelligence (397) cannibalism (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 