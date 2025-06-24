4 319 13
USF operators destroyed Russian 9S36M Viking radar, part of Buk-M3 complex. VIDEO
Operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment, in cooperation with other Defense Forces units, destroyed a rare Russian 9S36M "Viking" radar, part of the Buk-M3 system.
This was reported on the 14th Separate UAV Regiment’s page of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), cited by Censor.NET.
The destruction process took place in two stages. "After disabling the target’s chassis, two FPV drones from the regiment equipped with cumulative warheads were deployed for the strike," the report states.
As a result of precise hits, the radar of the complex was completely put out of commission.
