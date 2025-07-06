Eight stages of large-scale prisoner exchange have taken place since beginning of June: hundreds of Ukrainian heroes are home - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Since the beginning of June 2025, eight stages of a large exchange of prisoners of war with Russia have taken place, as part of which hundreds of Ukrainians have returned home.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

"Our young people, the defenders of Mariupol, those who held the defence in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. The wounded, the seriously ill. Those who were considered missing. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022. And not just the military. Ukraine has also returned civilians," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that this is the result of the efforts made by a large team of Ukraine.

"We continue to work until we return everyone, without exception," he stressed.

