"We’ll go in with ’that stuff’ and hit at close range": DIU intercepts occupiers’ call about planned chemical attack on AFU. AUDIO

Russian occupation forces continue to use prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders on the front lines.

According to Censor.NET, the interception was published on the website of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

In the intercepted conversation, Russian occupiers discuss preparations for yet another war crime — the use of chemical weapons. The invaders are planning to deploy toxic substances against Ukrainian positions.

"Yeah, we thought about it. Once we advance in the south, we’ll need to use artillery there. So tomorrow we’ll go in with ‘that stuff’ and hit them at close range. We’ll go in with ‘that thing’ and blow it straight inside," one of the occupiers says.

Read more: EU imposes sanctions on Russia over use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

The Russian soldier adds that other units have already been warned about the upcoming attack.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence emphasized that the aggressor will face just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

Read more: Russia using chemical munitions daily in south – Defense Forces