Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroys occupiers’ Pantsir-S1 ADMGS worth $14 million. VIDEO

Crews of the 429th Separate UAV Regiment "Achilles" disabled an enemy Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system (ADMGS).

The video of the combat operation was posted on the regiment's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system is an enemy air defense system valued at around $14 million. Our pilots also struck a tank, an APC, and a Russian armored combat vehicle.

