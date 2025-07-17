Svyrydenko on situation with BES: Everything was done according to law. VIDEO

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko believes that the procedure by which the Cabinet of Ministers did not appoint the BES chairman elected by the commission was in line with the law.

A video of Svyrydenko's statement was published by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the BES procedure, it was carried out in accordance with the laws and regulations.

A decision was submitted to us and we, as members of the government, considered this decision, and each of us had the opportunity to express our position: to abstain, vote in favour, or refuse in accordance with the information that was heard by the relevant Minister of European Integration and Justice regarding relations with the aggressor country," she said.

Read more: The Kyiv Independent on suspicion of Shabunin: While fighting war of survival against Russia, Ukraine must not turn into its authoritarian neighbor

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

On 25 June, the Commission for the Selection of the BES Director selected Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the detectives' unit at the Second Main Department of the NABU, as the winner of the competition for the position of BES Director. On 30 June, the Commission submitted a submission on the winner of the competition to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government had to approve his candidacy within 10 days.

The Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security decided not to reconsider its decision. Both Ukrainian and international members of the commission agreed with this.

Read more: Tsivinskyi: It’s crucial for me to find out which "security assessments" led to rejection of my candidacy for head of BES