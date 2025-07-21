Zelenskyy met with heads of Ukrainian embassies: Priorities are weapons, sanctions and integration with EU and NATO. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian embassies.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, he identified key priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy.

"First – weapons. The current key focus is drones, all types of drones. Embassies must actively support efforts to secure additional funding.

Second – Russian assets, strengthening and synchronizing sanctions, and holding concrete accountability for the war.

Third – integration with the EU and NATO, implementation of bilateral security agreements, with special attention to our special cooperation formats with partners.

Fourth – more momentum in negotiations to end the war. The return of prisoners, the return of children abducted by Russia, and preparation for a leaders’ meeting.

Fifth – we must maintain connections with all our people. Everything needed for Ukrainians abroad that can be provided must be provided," the president added.

