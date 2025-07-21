Zelenskyy met with heads of Ukrainian embassies: Priorities are weapons, sanctions and integration with EU and NATO. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian embassies.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zelenskyy, he identified key priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy.
"First – weapons. The current key focus is drones, all types of drones. Embassies must actively support efforts to secure additional funding.
Second – Russian assets, strengthening and synchronizing sanctions, and holding concrete accountability for the war.
Third – integration with the EU and NATO, implementation of bilateral security agreements, with special attention to our special cooperation formats with partners.
Fourth – more momentum in negotiations to end the war. The return of prisoners, the return of children abducted by Russia, and preparation for a leaders’ meeting.
Fifth – we must maintain connections with all our people. Everything needed for Ukrainians abroad that can be provided must be provided," the president added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password