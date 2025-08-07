Putin on meeting with Zelenskyy: It’s possible, but there must be "appropriate conditions". VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has hinted at the possibility of meeting with the leaders of the US and Ukraine, but said that "appropriate conditions" must be established for direct talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was cited by Russian media.

The Kremlin leader named the UAE as one of the "acceptable locations" for his meeting with Donald Trump.

He said that "interest" in a meeting with Trump was expressed by both sides.

The dictator claims Russia has many friends ready to help organize his meeting with Trump.

Putin called a meeting with Zelenskyy possible, saying he "has nothing against it," but "appropriate conditions are needed," and a meeting with the Ukrainian president is still "far off."

Earlier, media reported that Trump instructed his team to quickly prepare meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.