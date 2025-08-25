Magamedrasulov case: Court of Appeal considered appeal against preventive measure. VIDEO

The Kyiv Court of Appeal is considering an appeal against the measure of restraint for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Magamedrasulov came out of the Kyiv pre-trial detention centre for the hearing.

Subsequently, the court decided to postpone the hearing until 9 September.











Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.