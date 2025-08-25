The southern front has become a one-way road for Russian forces. A video circulating on social media shows a Russian soldier stumbling upon a "transfer base" with dozens of bodies of fallen occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

He comments in shock on the scale of the losses: "We’re walking down the path. How many bodies are lying here?" According to him, the corpses are likely being stored temporarily before being sent back to Russia. This indicates significant losses for the Russian army in this sector.

The occupiers cannot hide their shock — the scale of casualties is enormous, while the Kremlin continues to downplay them. Do not come to Ukrainian land — it does not forgive invaders.

Cargo 200 is a military code word used in the Soviet Union and the post-Soviet states referring to the transportation of military fatalities - ed.note

