Fico at meeting with Putin: On Friday, I will discuss with Zelenskyy "unacceptability of attacks on energy sector". VIDEO

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

During a conversation with the Kremlin leader, Fico said that he is planning to discuss "the unacceptability of attacks on energy infrastructure" at his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Earlier, it was reported that Fico is planning to meet with Zelenskyy on September 5.

Read more: Fico says he "does not understand" attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline

