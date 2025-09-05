Four soldiers who hid from ruscists for 3 years freed from occupation. VIDEO

Four Ukrainian defenders, who had been hiding from Russian invaders for 3 years, were rescued from the occupied territory.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksii Neizhpapa, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Service Members and Their Families, Olha Reshetylova, received information that the twin brother of a recently exchanged serviceman of the Navy’s Marine Corps, after sustaining a severe injury during combat operations in eastern Ukraine in 2022, ended up in a hospital and was hidden from Russian security forces by compassionate doctors.

It later emerged that three other servicemen of Ukraine’s National Guard had also been in the hospital with the twin brother, forced to hide there for more than three years.

Neizhpapa, Reshetylova and NGU Commander Pivnenko set up a coordination headquarters and engaged special units of the Navy and NGU to carry out the rescue of servicemen from the temporarily occupied territory.

"The evacuees included a marine, three NGU soldiers and a hospital medical worker who helped to hide the servicemen. The operation was planned and divided into several stages, taking into account the illegal status of all the persons, the high activity of hostilities, which was complicated by intensified filtration measures by the Russian special services. The primary goal was to prevent a threat to the lives and health of the servicemen," the Navy Commander added.

