Director of gymnasium in Ivano-Frankivsk trolls colleague from Kyiv who banned students from wearing shorts: "Uniform is shorts. You might as well put fur coat on and muskrat hat". VIDEO

Students and the principal of the Anton Krushelnytskyi Gymnasium in Horodenka, Ivano-Frankivsk region, recorded a humorous video about the requirements for school uniforms for students and teachers.

According to Censor.NET, this is probably an attempt by students and their mentors to respond to the actions of the headmistress of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko Lyceum No.109, who personally prevented students wearing shorts from attending classes.

According to the scenario of the video from Horodenka, the principal stands on the doorstep of the school and orders all students to change their trousers into shorts, and when they changed and entered the classrooms, they were met by teachers in shorts. Moreover, one of the teachers who came to work in regular trousers earned a reprimand from the principal.

As a reminder, on 2 September, the principal of Taras Shevchenko Gymnasium No.109 in Kyiv prevented students wearing shorts from attending classes, citing the lack of school uniforms as a reason.

Parents filed complaints with officials about the incident. The Department of Education and Innovative Development of the Pechersk District State Administration in Kyiv announced the launch of an internal investigation into the situation when students wearing shorts were not allowed to enter the school. In turn, the educational ombudsman, Natalia Leshchyk, called the situation a violation of children's rights to education and safety.

